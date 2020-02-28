Youth, adventure market target of new competition

A NEW campaign will focus on bringing more tourists from the youth and adventure markets to enjoy the Whitsundays.

The Airlie Beach Backpackers Association launched the Ultimate Adventure in Airlie Beach competition.

Through its public platform 'Adventure Airlie Beach,' the Airlie Beach Backpackers Association (ABBA) has launched an "exciting" social media competition which will target young, fun, adventure-driven travellers, and showcase some of the Whitsundays' premium youth products.

The competition, aimed at the 18 - 35-year-old market, will be promoted through the AdventureAirlie Facebook and Instagram accounts.

It comprises five unique packages, for up to four people per package.

The support for this initiative from the Whitsundays' youth sector has been significant, with the prize pool valued at around $7,000.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO, Tash Wheeler, said this was ABBA's first collaboration and a precursor of exciting things to come.

"The Whitsundays has always been known for its strong youth and adventure sector, and these products are among the world's best," she said.

"Bringing the youth and adventure products together to work collectively allows these products to have a louder-stronger voice in this very competitive market.

"Through the Adventure Airlie platform, ABBA's goal is to grow our existing youth market, which already amounts to around 120,000 visitors per year."

True Blue Sailing Head of Sales and Marketing, Anita Butler, said this level of activity highlighted not only the importance of marketing initiatives for the Whitsundays' youth tourism sector but also the industry's collaborative approach to promoting the region.

"It has never been more important for operators in our sector to work together like this, and we're lucky we have such a passionate and enthusiastic industry in Airlie Beach," she said.

"Our region is the heart of the Great Barrier Reef and the heart of many adventure-based activities, natural wonders, and bucket-list items.

"We're looking forward to hosting these 20 lucky travellers who get to enjoy some of Queensland's best youth experiences with their three best mates."

The prizes have been donated by a collective of award-winning, high standard operators, including True Blue Sailing, Cruise Whitsundays, Red Cat Adventures, Magnums Airlie Beach, Ocean Rafting, Discovery Parks Airlie Beach, Base Airlie Beach Resort, Whitsunday Jetski.

The competition closes on May 4, 2020, with winners to be announced on Monday, May 11.

Full details, including information on inclusions, how to enter, judging considerations and terms and conditions of entry can be found at www.tourismwhitsundays/adventure.com.au