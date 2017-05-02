Youth have a chance to shine and 'be bold'

YOUNG people may very well realise they are capable of more than they imagined after walking out of the upcoming 'Bold Day Out' at the Proserpine State High School Hall.

People taking part in the National Youth Week event will learn to "be brave" and get out of their comfort zone with a series of four exciting workshops led by passionate facilitators.

Yoga Therapies facilitator Meaghan Collins will co-ordinate the yoga and mindfulness workshop, Mackay actor and director Jessica Newman will take on the acting and stage confidence workshop, local author and PSHS veteran Rob Nicholls will lead writing workshops and Whitsunday Martial Arts gurus Anton Zafir and Dan Zealand will teach boxing and submissive wrestling.

People will have a chance to participate in all the workshops between 9.30am-4.30pm on May 20, which will expose everyone to a variety of fun experiences.

PCYC youth worker Cassie Holeczy said she expected to see everyone's "resilience" shine through by the end of the day.

"We want the facilitators to walk everyone through what it means to be yourself and obviously the idea of having such different workshops is that a heap of kids would want to come for one or two of them but not all of them," she said.

"You have to participate in all of them, so it will push youth out of their comfort zone and get them testing themselves and having new experiences."

While acting and stage confidence would be confronting to many youths, Ms Holeczy said everyone would be in good hands.

"The facilitator (for acting and stage confidence) is beautiful, Jessica is a budding young actress herself and is very friendly and people won't feel pushed into anything," she said.

Some workshops available generally cost between $300-400 to run for a day, however youth interested in the event will get to enjoy them all for free.

The National Youth Week event was initially scheduled for April 1, however due to Cyclone Debbie a new location and date was arranged.

All kids of high school age are welcome to take part.

To express interest call Cassie Holeczy on 0423 360 604.