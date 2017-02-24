Youth of the Year full of smiles

DESERVING: Whitsunday Lions' Betty Wilson, Georgia Summerfield, Youth of the Year Crispian Yeomans, Blake Farmer and Whitsunday Youth of the Year chairman Gloria Demartini at the awards ceremony at the VMR club last night.

HEARING his name called twice was a huge but welcome surprise for Crispian Yeomans who left the Whitsunday Lions Youth of the Year awards night with his hands full.

Last night at the Whitsunday VMR club the Whitsunday Christian College school captain was awarded the Youth of the Year 2017 award.

And it wasn't the only award he received.

The judges decided Crispian was also deserving of the public speaking award.

"I was encouraged to get involved by the teachers and I thought it'd be a good opportunity to improve my public speaking especially being in a captain role," he said.

The opportunity was presented to 16-year-old students attending school locally who were required to fill out an application to become involved.

The students were then interviewed and instructed to present two impromptu speeches and a five minute prepared speech.

Youth of the Year chairman, Gloria Demartini said she was thoroughly impressed with what the students delivered.

"The three contestants were well versed in lots of topics and their prepared speeches were simply outstanding," she said.

"Their presentation and their content was amazing for 16-year-old students."

To be handed not one, but two awards was a "surprise" to Crispian but he said he found the whole experience to be one of great value.

"All the speeches were very diverse," he said.

"We got to speak about three topics of our choice and I choice resilience, science and history."

Standing beside Crispian on the evening were Proserpine State High School students Blake Farmer and Georgia Summerfield, who were also recognised for their efforts.

Crispian will now attend the zone level in Home Hill for Youth of the Year where he will be up against the winners of five Lions Club's in zone 89 next month.