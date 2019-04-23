Attempted murder charge after ‘road rage incident’

POLICE have charged a man after he allegedly stabbed a man in the chest in Forest Lake.

Preliminary inquiries indicate at 3.25pm an altercation occurred on Forest Lake Boulevard between two men after what is alleged to be a road rage incident during which one man received a single stab wound to the chest.

An 18-year-old Inala man is in intensive care in a critical but stable condition with stab wounds following the alleged altercation involving four youths in Brisbaneâ€™s southwest this afternoon.

Police attended a Forest Lake address at 7.15pm and arrested a male occupant.

A 23-year-old Doolandella man has been charged with one count of attempted murder and is expected to appear at the Richlands Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area of Forest Lake Boulevard near High Street around the time of this offence with dashcam vision to contact police at the Acacia Ridge Criminal Investigation Branch.