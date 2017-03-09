Youthful star is on the rise.

LOCAL GEM: Local musician Sam McCann is playing at KC's Bar and Grill this week.

THERE will be an exciting mixture of youthful talent and experience at KC's Bar and Grill this week.

Kieran McCarthy, Mark Roberts and Sam McCann are taking the floor over the next three nights with plenty of variety for everyone.

Seasoned Airlie musical giants Kieran McCarthy and Mark Roberts will offer an array of their expertise which keeps everyone happy.

On Saturday, the rising 18-year-old star Sam McCann is one to watch with 10 years of guitar experience despite his youth.

After giving university a go, McCann quickly realised his passion lay elsewhere, prompting him to take on the music scene.

He is in the process of recording his first album and said he was determined to raise his profile in the local community.

"I put a bit of myself into everything I write,” he said.

"Every song has meaning and every song has a story, they are all about life experiences and messages I want to send and stories I want to tell.

"Getting my feelings out is basically what works really well.”

McCann set himself a personal six month deadline to submit his yet-to-be named album to a record company, however it could be complete in just three months.

KC's customers will be treated to a taste of some of the music that will feature in his album.

KC's owner Peter Chengody said Sam played for the first time at his venue two weeks ago and blew the crowd away.

"He was just fantastic, everyone just really enjoyed his music. He is someone we have our eye on and see for the future,” he said.

Mr Chengody said the live music scene was something that kept his customers coming back.

"It's wonderful that there are so many live performances from real people doing real things,” he said.

"There is so much satisfaction and surprise and enjoyment out of each and every gig that people keep coming back.

"Our doors are open to real people doing real things and performing live music.

"The more you can support it the (better) it is for everyone.”

KC's March gig guide shows there are plenty more dynamic local and tour performances to come including Teleena Peck, Sweet Alibis, Kieran Wicks, Patch, Jan Arns, Don't Blink, Jono, The Fox and Mark Angel.

See Kieran McCarthy tonight from 7.30pm, Mark Roberts on Friday from 8.30pm and Sam McCann on Saturday from 8.30pm.