Zac Efron to trek across Australia

by Nick Bond
9th Mar 2021 7:43 AM

 

As Hollywood superstar Zac Efron continues to put down roots in Australia, streaming giant Netflix has today announced the actor is set to start production on season two of his docuseries Down to Earth on our shores this month.

In this new season, Efron travels around Australia with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live. The hosts bring viewers to beautiful locales where they seek out sustainable practices in a way that is both educational and enlightening, embracing local food, culture and customs throughout their journey.

RELATED: Zac Efron buys $2 million property in Tweed Valley

Too early to call Zac an adopted Aussie yet?
Efron had filmed the first season of Down to Earth in Papua New Guinea last year, before being rushed to Australia due to a medical emergency. Since then, he's embraced a low-key life here in Oz, settling on the NSW north coast and dating Byron Bay woman Vanessa Valladares.

The Greatest Showman actor met Ms Valladares at the General Store & Cafe in Byron around June last year, where she was waiting tables.

Filming his new movie Gold in South Australia last month, he even took a quick break to go camping in the South Australian outback in a caravan.

 

Zac Efron, caravan camper. Picture: Supplied
And it looks like this season of Down to Earth will be a family affair: Zac's younger brother Dylan recently flew into Sydney, reportedly to work behind the scenes of the show, completing two weeks in hotel quarantine on arrival.

Season two of Down to Earth will premiere on Netflix next year.

 

 

Originally published as Zac Efron to trek across Australia

