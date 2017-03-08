Zafir gets third at Kudo World Cup.

Anton Zafir has recently placed third at the Kudo World Cup in India.

Nitro MMA Welterweight Champion Anton Zafir has returned to the Whitsundays from the Kudo World Cup in India.

Kudo is a traditional Japanese mixed martial art with very similar rules to MMA, the obvious difference is fighters wear a ghee and a helmet.

Unlike MMA, head-butting and kicking an opponent while on the deck are permitted.

Zafir won two bouts against the Indian champion and beat the Mongolian champion before mixing it with the current world champion from Russia in the semi-final round.

Zafir took this to a draw after two rounds and the judges were forced to make a decision on the winner.

Based on wins and points conceded against, Zafir walked away with third place.

There were 32 countries represented at the tournament and Zafir said he was happy with his performance.

"It was cool to compete against some of the best guys in this particular discipline and I really enjoyed my final fight against the Russian,” he said.

"He is a UFC fighter as well and he has been the world champ in kudo for the last four years.

"It was good to do so well and feel comfortable fighting against someone (so good) and to get those couple of wins. It has given me motivation to work harder and to compete again.”

Zafir will now set his sights on competing at the World Games in Poland and the Australasian Cup in Japan at the end of the year.

Zafir said he was looking forward to "taking a second bite” at the Russian champion.