Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Zero COVID-19 cases overnight, just 18 active cases in QLD

11th May 2020 9:33 AM

 

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed there were no new cases of COVID-19 overnight, and just 18 active cases in the entire state.

In all, 1045 cases have been confirmed in Queensland since the pandemic hit the Sunshine State, with 1021 of those recovered.

Sadly six Queenslanders have lost their lives to the virus.

The information comes after two new cases were reported yesterday, with one from Brisbane's south and the other found in Cairns.

But locals have been warned to not let their guard down as Queensland gradually reopens from coronavirus lockdown, with an infectious disease specialist warned Australians to brace for a second wave of COVID-19 deaths as the country enters flu season.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Potentially lifesaving upgrades delayed after funding snub

        premium_icon Potentially lifesaving upgrades delayed after funding snub

        Health An upgrade to Collinsville Aerodrome would have made the region safer for residents

        Main St upgrade nearly half a million under budget

        premium_icon Main St upgrade nearly half a million under budget

        News The project is nearing completion and sitting well below the original $3.8 million...

        More tourism operators open as restrictions eased

        premium_icon More tourism operators open as restrictions eased

        Business Whitsunday Segway Tours has reopened as Queensland’s peak, membership-based tourism...

        Man suffers serious injury in Whitsundays fall

        premium_icon Man suffers serious injury in Whitsundays fall

        News It was reported the man fell several metres into a ditch.