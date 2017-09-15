ZigZag the Whitsundays

Jessica Lamb and Molly Brown swimming with turtles on Zig Zag tour.

DOLPHINS, whales, turtles, snorkelling, paddle boarding, white sand and surprise cocktails - the list could go on.

But why merely read about it when you can live it these school holidays?

"Welcome to the fastest boat in the Whitsundays,” beams our good-natured skipper as he looks down at the mildly nervous crowd gathered on Abell Point Marina at 8.30am.

Zig Zag Skipper during a safety briefing. Jessica Lamb

Everyone from an elderly couple, a family with young kids, backpackers and even some sweet "babymooners” and I smile back at him.

In the hands of people who love what they do, the happy vibe is infectious, and long before we arrive at the paradise ahead, it's hard not to enjoy yourself.

Abell Point Marina. Jessica Lamb

Step one: meet at the marina roundabout, put on wetsuit provided and trundle on down to the boat.

Molly Brown in her wetsuit at Abell Point Marina. Jessica Lamb

Step two: board said boat.

Boarding the boat. Jessica Lamb

From there, it's just a matter of sitting back as a glistening white mother-of-all speed boats cuts a path through the island landscape, the four 300 horse power engines on the back a dull hum under the chilled tunes wafting through the air.

This is ZigZag Whitsundays, a tour operator that highlights stunning snorkelling spots in sheltered bays filled with coral and tropical fish and a visit to the iconic Chalkies Beach.

Snorkell lessons from the Skipper. Jessica Lamb

"Take nothing but photos and leave nothing but footprints” - the rather iconic line which has been immortalised at one beach in particular - Whitehaven.

View from Whitehaven lookout towards Chalkies Beach Jessica Lamb

Lunch is provided on Australia's most famous stretch of sand.

Whitehaven Beach Jessica Lamb

If the initial three-stop itinerary doesn't quite sell it to you, on the way home the boat stops off on a secret island resort where you can buy a cold cocktail, beer or orange juice and swim before continuing to Abell Point Marina for a 5pm finish.

Cocktails by the pool at Long Island. Jessica Lamb

The best part?

ZigZag has dynamic pricing which means it's more affordable for families and budget backpackers. Think of airline pricing; the earlier you book, the cheaper your fully inclusive tickets are.

The brainchild of a marine biologist and a tourism veteran, the company of nine local staff know the region's secrets like the back of their hands.

A tired snorkeller getting a helping hand from Zig Zag staff. Jessica Lamb

The ZigZag team, who also pride themselves on supporting other local businesses, do pick-ups from Long Island and set you up with a table and discounts at Beaches Bar and Grill.

Zig Zag tour pulled up at Long Island. Jessica Lamb

Six months since opening and the new tour operator is a staple in the local tourism industry.

Jessica ticked off a bucket-list trip as a guest of ZigZag Whitsundays.

For more information visit https://zigzagwhitsundays.com.au/, see below for more photos.