ZigZag Whitsundays makes major change after shark attack

ZIGZAG Whitsundays has announced it will not return to Hook Passage following the shark attack yesterday.

In a post on Facebook, the tour company said their thoughts remained with the two injured British tourists.

"The safety of all our guests and crew on our tours remains our first priority," the post said. "We will therefore not be returning to Hook Passage where the attack occurred in the immediate future.

"But we have resumed operations as of this afternoon and will be taking every precaution in looking after our guest safety.

"We would like to thank everyone that has sent messages and comments with support and well wishes for the crew, it has been greatly appreciated."