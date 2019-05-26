Menu
Zonta scholarship proves learning curve

by Shannen McDonald
26th May 2019 2:12 PM
SHOWING drive and direction, one young student has received a helping hand in achieving her dreams in becoming an educator.

Proserpine State High School student Phoebe Thorn has been awarded a full scholarship through the Zonta Club of Whitsunday Awards and Assistance Program to complete her Certificate III in Early Childhood, Education and Care.

The Year 11 student approached the Zonta Club with her wish to complete the course and after a successful interview, was awarded the scholarship.

Phoebe said she has long wanted to learn more about early childhood learning and without the help of the Zonta Club wouldn't be able to complete the course.

"I have younger sisters and have always been interested in childhood development and education; it's always been a passion of mine,” she said.

"I hope to build a career in childhood education and Zonta have given me that opportunity. I wouldn't be able to do it without them.”

